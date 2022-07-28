CWG 2022: AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 prediction - Fantasy cricket tips for Australia Women vs India Women

Australia Women will face off against India Women in CWG 2022 opening cricket match

Cricket is returning to the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and what better to kick things than the first meeting between two of the biggest rivals in Women's cricket. Australia Women will face off against the Indian Women's cricket team on Friday, July 29th.

While the mighty Australians do not have many chinks in their armour, they have struggled against spin bowling in the past and thus Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur would be wise to unleash the likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana.

Elsewhere, senior players like Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti would form the batting core, with young Shafali Verma expected to offer explosive starts.

Meg Lannings' side is also brimming with talents and they look formidable as ever. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney will join hands in the batting department, while all-rounder Tahlia McGrath's emergence will be another boost for them.

Dream11 Prediction – Australia Women vs India Women - Commonwealth Games 2022

AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Australia Women vs India Women

Australia Women vs India Women My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet Kaur, Beth Mooney, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Alana King, Megan Schutt, Meghna Singh, Darcie Brown

AUS-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Darcie Brown

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

AUS-W vs IND-W My Dream11 team

Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet Kaur, Beth Mooney, Deepti Sharma, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Meghna Singh, Darcie Brown

AUS-W vs IND-W Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Friday, July 29. The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and it will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.