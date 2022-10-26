'Cursed Dinesh Karthik for a second', Ravichandran Ashwin recalls facing final delivery against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

It’s been a few days since India won a thriller against Pakistan in the Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup. However, people are still talking about the epic match, which was watched by over a billion. Virat Kohli’s heroics in lifting India’s chances from a near defeat with the magical comeback of 82 not out off 53 balls was the highlight of the day.

Now, Ravichandran Ashwin who scored the winning runs revealed that he had cursed Dinesh Karthik for getting out in that situation, leaving him with the hard task of scoring 2 runs off the last ball.

"As I walked in to bat, I cursed Dinesh Karthik for a second and then later thought, ‘No no, we still have time, let us do what we were here for’. It seemed like I was walking for ages to get to the pitch,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"Then I saw Virat Kohli and he told me so many things. But I thought of only one thing after seeing him. “God has given you so much today. So how will he ever let me down? So at least for you, won’t let me get these runs?” See the ball, then place it in a vacant space and just run, this is what I thought to myself."

And that is exactly what he did. Nawaz had mid-off up in the ring and Ashwin just lifted it over the fielder's head to win India the match. As many described, it was perhaps one of the most crucial 1-run innings in the history of Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 in the chase to the target of 160 while Hardik Pandya hit a vital 40 off 37. The all-rounder did the job with the ball as well and scalped 3 wickets. Arshdeep Singh gave India a dream start by dismissing Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early. He scalped 3 wickets in total.