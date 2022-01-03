Currently at 98 Tests, injured Virat Kohli's landmark 100th game likely to be in THIS Indian city

Surely many were surprised to see KL Rahul at the crease for the toss, but it was later learnt that the Test skipper suffered a back injury which forced Virat Kohli out of the second Test against South Africa at Johannesburg. With him out of this match, Hanuma Vihari got a place in the playing XI.

"Unfortunately Virat has an upper back spasm. Physios are working on him. Hopefully, he will be OK by the next Test," stand-in skipper Rahul had told the broadcasters after winning the toss.

Talking about Kohli, the batter has 98 Test matches under his belt, and his milestone 100th Test game would have been at Cape Town - the venue for the third match - however, with him missing, the venue also changes.

India's next Test series will be at home against Sri Lanka during which Kohli is expected to play his landmark game. If he plays the third Test in South Africa, the first game at home is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from February 25.

This is a very special venue - M Chinnaswamy Stadium - for the skipper as it is his second home with him belonging to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier, Kohli was absent from the pre-match pressers and on Sunday, Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid was asked about his absence.

Talking about the same, the coach said: "He (Kohli) is going to play his 100th Test in Cape Town. And the guys (BCCI’s in-house media team) told me they have held him back for that. He will come before his 100th Test and hopefully, badi dhoom dham se aap log celebrate karange (you will celebrate with gusto). Badi doom dham se aap unko sawal puch sakte hai 100th Test match ke bare mein (with gusto you can ask him questions about his 100th Test)."

Not just that, the former India skipper had also praised Kohli's leadership qualities, calling it "phenomenal". He even credited him to shut out the "outside noise".

IND vs SA 2nd Test:

It is not the first time Kohli has suffered with back issues. In the past as well, he was seen taking on-field treatment as well. Vice-captain KL Rahul was promoted to the captaincy spot and the young batter will also lead the ODI side in the absence of Rohit Sharma who has a left hamstring injury.

"Every Indian player dreams to captain his country. Really looking forward to this. We will look to put some runs on the board and put the opposition under pressure” Rahul had said at the toss, adding: "Hanuma Vihari comes in for Virat. No other change."

India are currently leading 1-0 in the three-Test series.