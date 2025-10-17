'Cup cheen sakte hai par...': Varun Chakaravarthy mocks ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi over Asia Cup controversy

IBPS SO result 2025 declared at ibps.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
CRICKET
After India’s five-wicket win in the Asia Cup final in Dubai, ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, also Pakistan’s Interior Minister, was scheduled to present the trophy. However, the Indian players refused to receive it from him due to diplomatic tensions and past comments.
India triumphed over Pakistan in a nail-biting final to secure their unprecedented ninth Asia Cup title in 2025. However, following the victory of the Men in Blue, Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), committed an astonishing act by taking the trophy back to his hotel instead of presenting it to India. This incident has led to relentless trolling directed at him, and recently, Varun Chakaravarthy, a member of the winning Indian squad, took the opportunity to mock the Pakistan Interior Minister.
During a recent episode of Breakfast With Champions hosted by Gaurav Kapur, Varun Chakaravarthy expressed his unwavering belief that India would dominate all their matches in the Asia Cup 2025, given their status as the top team in the tournament. In a pointed remark aimed at Mohsin Naqvi, though without directly naming him, the talented mystery spinner stated that while Pakistan might have taken the cup from him, they cannot change the reality that India is the rightful champion of the Asia Cup 2025.
“It felt good, I knew we were going to win all the matches. We are the number one team in the world. Cup cheen sakte hain (They can snatch the Cup), but we are champions,” Chakaravarthy said.
The uproar began after India triumphed over Pakistan in a tightly contested final in Dubai, securing the Asia Cup title. In a surprising break from tradition, ACC President and Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi did not hand over the trophy to the Indian team.
The Indian players, reportedly displeased with Naqvi's presence due to existing political frictions and past comments, opted not to accept the trophy from him. Consequently, an official discreetly took the trophy away from the presentation stage, depriving India of the traditional photo opportunity with the coveted silverware.
Naqvi further escalated the situation by stating that India could retrieve the trophy from the ACC office "if they wished to do so."
A Celebration With an Empty Bedside Table
In reflecting on the incident, Chakaravarthy recounted a light-hearted yet poignant story about his now-famous Instagram post, where he was pictured sleeping next to a coffee cup following the victory — a clever substitute for the absent trophy.
“I had planned everything. I knew we were going to win. So I thought I’d post a picture of myself sleeping with the trophy. But after the match, there was nothing next to me. Just a coffee cup. So I went with it,” he explained.
