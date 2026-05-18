CSK vs SRH Preview: Head-to-head records, key players to watch, predicted Playing XI, pitch report and more

In its last league match at home, the Chennai Super Kings are set to lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an exciting battle at the iconic Chepauk. Take a look at the head-to-head stats, key players, possible Playing XI, pitch condition, and more ahead of the crucial game.

It's time for a Southern Derby. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last home game at the iconic Chepauk. Match No 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is crucial for both sides; one loss from here will result in a virtual knockout.

If CSK lose to SRH, they will be officially eliminated from the IPL 2026 Playoffs race because their ceiling points would be 14. For SRH, the situation is slightly positive as losing tonight would not officially eliminate them, but it will seriously damage their chances of qualifying. They are currently sitting in the 3rd position with 14 points, and with two games remaining, they can still reach 16 points if they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, May 22.

Ahead of the blockbuster contest, take a complete look at the head-to-head record, predicted playing XIs, key players to watch, pitch conditions, and other important details.

CSK vs SRH: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 23

CSK Won - 15

SRH Won - 8

CSK vs SRH: Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Dian Forrester, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, and Spencer Johnson. (Impact Player: Mukesh Choudhary)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, and Praful Hinge. (Impact Player: Sakib Hussain)

CSK vs SRH: Pitch and weather report

The surface at the Chepauk will again favour batters. However, it is also expected that the pitch in Chennai could offer more bounce and help pacers, but as the match progresses, the surface is likely to slow down and assist spinners.

On the weather front, it is predicted to be hot and humid in Chennai. However, there is a slight chance of rain due to a predicted thunderstorm in the evening.

CSK vs SRH: Key players to watch

Sanju Samson (CSK) - Without a shadow of a doubt, CSK will be highly dependent on their star opener, who is among the leading run-scorers of the season.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - Like CSK are dependent on Samson; SRH's batting performance also rely on the performance of its star opener.

Eshan Malinga (SRH) - With 16 wickets so far in his kitty, Eshan Malinga remains one of the key pacers for the Hyderabad side.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK) - Kamboj is among the top-three wicket-takers in the tournament with 19 wickets to his name so far.