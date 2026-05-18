FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Will India move closer to Russia and China after Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talk?

Why Donald Trump’s China outreach could push India closer to Russia

'Ande ka Fanda': How war, fuel and grain markets are reshaping egg prices?

How war, fuel and grain markets are reshaping egg prices?

Viral video: Vishal Dadlani blasts PM Narendra Modi's BJP over NEET paper leak, says 'jahil-gawar ko elect mat kijiye', internet gets divided

Viral video: Vishal Dadlani blasts PM Narendra Modi's BJP over NEET paper leak

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

HomeCricket

CRICKET

CSK vs SRH Preview: Head-to-head records, key players to watch, predicted Playing XI, pitch report and more

In its last league match at home, the Chennai Super Kings are set to lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an exciting battle at the iconic Chepauk. Take a look at the head-to-head stats, key players, possible Playing XI, pitch condition, and more ahead of the crucial game.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 18, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

CSK vs SRH Preview: Head-to-head records, key players to watch, predicted Playing XI, pitch report and more
CSK vs SRH Match Preview. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

It's time for a Southern Derby. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last home game at the iconic Chepauk. Match No 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is crucial for both sides; one loss from here will result in a virtual knockout.

If CSK lose to SRH, they will be officially eliminated from the IPL 2026 Playoffs race because their ceiling points would be 14. For SRH, the situation is slightly positive as losing tonight would not officially eliminate them, but it will seriously damage their chances of qualifying. They are currently sitting in the 3rd position with 14 points, and with two games remaining, they can still reach 16 points if they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, May 22.

Ahead of the blockbuster contest, take a complete look at the head-to-head record, predicted playing XIs, key players to watch, pitch conditions, and other important details.

CSK vs SRH: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 23
CSK Won - 15
SRH Won - 8

CSK vs SRH: Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Dian Forrester, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, and Spencer Johnson. (Impact Player: Mukesh Choudhary)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, and Praful Hinge. (Impact Player: Sakib Hussain)

CSK vs SRH: Pitch and weather report

The surface at the Chepauk will again favour batters. However, it is also expected that the pitch in Chennai could offer more bounce and help pacers, but as the match progresses, the surface is likely to slow down and assist spinners.

On the weather front, it is predicted to be hot and humid in Chennai. However, there is a slight chance of rain due to a predicted thunderstorm in the evening.

CSK vs SRH: Key players to watch

Sanju Samson (CSK) - Without a shadow of a doubt, CSK will be highly dependent on their star opener, who is among the leading run-scorers of the season.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - Like CSK are dependent on Samson; SRH's batting performance also rely on the performance of its star opener.

Eshan Malinga (SRH) - With 16 wickets so far in his kitty, Eshan Malinga remains one of the key pacers for the Hyderabad side.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK) - Kamboj is among the top-three wicket-takers in the tournament with 19 wickets to his name so far.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will India move closer to Russia and China after Donald Trump-Xi Jinping talk?
Why Donald Trump’s China outreach could push India closer to Russia
'Ande ka Fanda': How war, fuel and grain markets are reshaping egg prices?
How war, fuel and grain markets are reshaping egg prices?
Viral video: Vishal Dadlani blasts PM Narendra Modi's BJP over NEET paper leak, says 'jahil-gawar ko elect mat kijiye', internet gets divided
Viral video: Vishal Dadlani blasts PM Narendra Modi's BJP over NEET paper leak
Railways unveils first look of India's proposed bullet train between Mumbai-Ahmedabad, watch here
Railways unveils first look of India's proposed bullet train, watch here
Palghar accident: 12 killed, dozens injured after truck rams another on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
12 killed, dozens others injured after truck rams another in Palghar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement