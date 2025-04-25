MS Dhoni's CSK will face off against SRH at Chepauk Stadium. CSK has only two wins out of eight matches, while SRH has six losses out of their eight matches.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is set to achieve another milestone in his illustrious career as CSK prepares to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk. Dhoni, who took over the captaincy from Ruturaj Gaikwad due to an injury, will become the fourth Indian cricketer to reach the milestone of playing 400 T20 matches. He will join the esteemed company of Rohit Sharma (456 matches), Dinesh Karthik (412), and Virat Kohli (407). Dhoni has participated in 399 T20 matches, accumulating 7566 runs, including 28 half-centuries.

The majority of Dhoni's T20 matches have been in the IPL, where he has featured in 272 games, scoring 5,377 runs with an impressive strike rate of 137.87. Dhoni has played 266 matches for CSK and also represented Rising Pune Supergiants for two seasons during CSK's suspension. He is one of the two captains, alongside Rohit Sharma, to have won five IPL trophies. In T20 Internationals, Dhoni has played 98 matches, scoring 1,617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13.

On the other hand, CSK has faced disappointment in the IPL 2025 season. The team has struggled with their batting form in recent matches, exacerbated by Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury, who is considered the top batter for CSK. While their chances of making it to the playoffs seem slim, the team is determined to salvage some pride by finishing the tournament on a positive note.

In the current season, Dhoni has played the role of a finisher, scoring 134 runs in eight innings at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 152.27, with a top score of 30*.

The team has recently signed Proteas star Dewald Brevis, and there is a strong possibility that he will be included in the starting lineup against SRH. Brevis' addition will bring a significant boost to the team's struggling batting lineup, providing much-needed firepower.

