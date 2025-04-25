Mohammed Shami made history during SRH's IPL match against CSK on April 25 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mohammed Shami has struggled to find his form in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, resulting in his exclusion from the team due to a series of poor performances. However, the Indian seamer made a remarkable comeback in the match against Chennai Super Kings, creating history in the process. Given the task of leading the bowling attack for SRH, Shami rose to the occasion by claiming the wicket of Shaik Rasheed on the very first ball of the innings, solidifying his place in the record books.

By dismissing Rasheed, Shami became the sole bowler in IPL history to take a wicket on the first ball of an innings on four separate occasions. His previous victims include Jacques Kallis, KL Rahul, Phil Salt, and now Shaik Rasheed.

Trent Boult, the Mumbai Indians pacer, had previously achieved this feat three times, but Shami surpassed that record against CSK. The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium favored the pacers, and Shami expertly utilized the conditions to his advantage.

Despite a disappointing start to the season, Shami has a successful track record in the IPL, with 133 wickets in 118 matches. He played a crucial role in GT's title win in 2022 and secured the purple cap in the following season when the Titans reached the final.

The 2025 campaign has been challenging for Shami, with only six wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 10.53. However, the match against CSK presents an opportunity for the talented pacer to redeem himself with a match-winning performance.

In the game against CSK, the SRH bowlers took control early on, with Rasheed falling on the first ball and Ayush Mhatre putting up a strong fight. However, Sam Curran struggled from the other end, resulting in both batters being dismissed in quick succession as SRH seized control of the match.

Also read| Viral video: Rajasthan Royals CEO walks into famous liquor store in Bengaluru after defeat against RCB in IPL 2025