In the 'Revenge Week' of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is all set to lock horns with five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Chepauk. Match No. 43 of IPL 2025 will not only witness a high-voltage clash between CSK and SRH but also be a golden opportunity for players of both teams to scale milestones and ground-breaking records. Ahead of the game, let us take a look at such records that might be shattered after tonight's game in Chennai.

MS Dhoni's 400th Match in T20

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is also known as a stalwart in cricket circles, began his T20 career in 206 against South Africa in Johannesburg. The next game of CSK vs SRH will be MS Dhoni's 400th T20 match, including 98 international games. MSD has so far played 272 IPL games, starting from the inaugural season in 2008. Under his leadership, CSK has lifted the IPL trophy on five occasions.

Dhoni's stumpings in IPL

The upcoming match is a landmark contest for Dhoni in IPL, as it will not only be his 400th game, but also he is on the verge of touching the mark of 50 stumpings. So far, he has 46 stumpings in 272 matches in the IPL. If the CSK skipper manages to take four more stumpings in the upcoming match, he will become the first-ever wicketkeeper to achieve this feat.

50 sixes in IPL

The upcoming game between CSK vs SRH might also prove a landmark one for Chennai Super Kings' Vijay Shankar and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head. Both batters are on the verge of crossing the 50-sixes mark in their IPL career. While Vijay Shankar is two maximum short to achieve the feat, Travis Head is just one six away from doing the same.