The upcoming 43rd match of the Indian Premier League will feature Chennai Super Kings facing off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sunrisers Hyderabad currently find themselves in ninth place on the points table, having secured two wins and suffered six losses in eight matches. Following a recent defeat, they are in a position where they must win all remaining matches to have a chance at qualifying for the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings are positioned at the bottom of the table with two wins and six losses in eight matches. Their previous match against Mumbai Indians resulted in an 8-wicket loss, and they are eager to make a comeback in this upcoming game.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 43rd Match

Date & Time: Apr 25, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube (captain),Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Abhishek Sharma (vice-captain), Ayush Mhatre

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmad (vice-captain), Matheesha Pathirana, Pat Cummins

Predicted playing XIs

CSK: Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Ayush Mhatre, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

