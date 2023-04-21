CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in Chepauk? Check weather forecast here

Source: Twitter

Chennai Super King’s Chepauk will host the 29th Match of IPL 2023 between CSK and SRH. After rain delayed yesterday’s match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, fans would be wary of further weather interference in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lost their previous match against Mumbai Indians, will try to mark a comeback against MS Dhoni’s side but it's not going to be easy for the guests to defeat Chennai in their den whereas only rain can make it easy for them to beat CSK at their home. Looking at today’s weather, it seems like it is going to be a good cricket evening at the Chidambaram Stadium as it is expected to be clear on Friday.

Weather Report

On April 11 the weather in Chennai is expected to be clear as there is less to no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the game. The wind speed may vary from 23 to 25 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 68-82 percent.

Head to Head, In the last 18 matches between both teams, CSK have a huge win percentage with 13 victories, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad have come out victorious 5 times. Similarly, in this season Chennai has performed better than SRH in their previous matches as Aiden Markram side is on the 9th place in the points table with 2 wins in 5 games. Although Chennai is in the top 4 teams with 6 points in the last 5 games, MS Dhoni's side will be hoping to top the points table with today’s win.



CSK vs SRH Probable XIs

CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ben Stokes, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande

SRH Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik