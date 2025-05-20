CSK vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals register their 4th win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after they defeated Chennai Super Kings for the second time in this season.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) ended their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign on a positive note as they registered their 4th win of the season. The Men in Pink beat Chennai Super Kings convincingly by 6 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Check out the detailed match report of the CSK vs RR match here.

Toss

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni flipped the Toss coin, but it landed in Sanju Samson's favour. RR decided to bowl first against CSK at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

First Innings

Chennai Super Kings again witnessed a bad start in IPL 2025 as they lost two Devon Conway and Urvil Patel in the second over, courtesy of Yudhvir Singh. However, Ayush Mhatre and R Ashwin shifted the momentum back to CSK in the 4th over when they hammered the bowler for 24 runs. However, after delivering the best start to CSK's innings in this season, Mhatre got dismissed at 43 by Tushar Deshpande in the last over of the Powerplay. On the other hand, RR bowlers snatched the momentum back to their side by picking up 3 wickets in quick succession. Within the 8th over, CSK were already five down at 78.

Later, Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube brought some respite to the CSK side with their 50+ run partnership. In the end, CSK posted 187/8 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing 188, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi came out to bat. In the first 4 overs, Jaiswal quickly fired against the CSK bowlers and smashed 36 off just 19 balls until he was clean bowled by Anshul Kamboj. However, Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Suryavanshi brought stability to RR's innings with a 50+ run partnership for the 2nd wicket. Suryavanshi went on to complete his fifty while Samson missed it by 9 runs. But, both were dismissed in the same over by Ravichandran Ashwin. However, with the help of Dhruv Jurel's cameo in the end, took Rajasthan Royals to the finish line. RR won their 4th game of IPL 2025 and beat CSK by 6 wickets.