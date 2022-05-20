CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022

CSK vs RR Dream11

Rajasthan Royals will be squaring off against Chennai Super Kings for the first time in the sixty-eighth match of this season of the Tata IPL. Rajasthan Royals is currently placed at the third position on the points table of this season of the Tata IPL whereas Chennai Super Kings is currently placed at the ninth spot on the points table.

Rajasthan Royals played thirteen matches in this season of the Tata IPL where they won eight matches while Chennai Super Kings also played thirteen matches in this season where they managed to win four games.

A win against CSK will take Rajasthan Royals to the 2nd place and they will face Gujarat Titans in the 1st qualifier of the IPL 2022 if they lose then they will stay at the 3rd position and have to play an eliminator match. Also, it will be interesting to see if MS Dhoni plays this game as his last for the CSK or not.

Dream11 Prediction – CSK vs RR – IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Choudhary, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Narayan Jagadeesan, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni©(wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson©(wk), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Jos Buttler (C), Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Moeen Ali, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Choudhary, Trent Boult