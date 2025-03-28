As CSK and RCB prepare to clash once again let’s take a moment to remember the exciting match they had against each other last season.

The much-anticipated match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is happening in IPL 2025, match 8, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28. Both teams are riding high after winning their opening matches, with CSK taking down the Mumbai Indians and RCB celebrating a victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the IPL, the rivalry between CSK and RCB is prominent characterised by intense competition and devoted fan bases. When they face off on the field, the excitement is only increased by the opposing teams' disparate playing styles and best players.

With 21 victories to RCB's 11 in their 33 prior meetings, CSK has enjoyed the advantage. Their legendary rivalry will undoubtedly see another exciting chapter added with this forthcoming match.

As two of the most beloved teams in the IPL, CSK and RCB are all set for another electrifying face-off. Let’s take a moment to look back at some of the unforgettable matches these two teams have had in the past season.

What happened in the last CSK vs RCB IPL match?

RCB was in dire need of a victory against CSK in their last league match, which took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 18.

After being asked to bat first, RCB set a formidable total of 218/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to skipper Faf du Plessis' impressive 54 runs. Virat Kohli (47), Rajat Patidar (41), and Cameron Green (38*) also made significant contributions to the score.

As CSK began their chase, they stumbled out of the gate, but a stellar performance from Rachin Ravindra (61) and Ravindra Jadeja (42*) brought them closer to RCB's total.

With just 34 runs needed to win, CSK found themselves in a tight spot, needing only 17 runs to eliminate RCB and secure a playoff spot. Yash Dayal took the responsibility of bowling the final over with MS Dhoni at the crease. Dhoni launched a six on the first ball, but Dayal quickly turned the tide by dismissing him on the very next delivery, successfully defending the runs and leading his team to victory. In the end, RCB clinched a spot in the playoffs.

