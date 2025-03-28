Kohli has consistently excelled against CSK, surpassing former IPL great Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the leaderboard.

Virat Kohli, the standout player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru has etched his name in the record books by becoming the highest run-scorer against the five-time Indian Premier League champions, Chennai Super Kings. The 36-year-old Kohli reached this impressive milestone by scoring his 5th run against CSK during match number 8 of the IPL 2025 season on Friday at the Chepauk stadium.

Kohli has consistently excelled against CSK, surpassing former IPL great Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the leaderboard. Dhawan amassed a total of 1,057 runs against Chennai, boasting an average of 44.04 from 29 matches, which includes one century and eight fifties, with a strike rate of 131.79, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

Before this match, Kohli had already scored 1,053 runs against CSK in 33 games, and he has now officially surpassed Dhawan. Notably, Kohli has scored nine fifties against CSK, with a strike rate of over 126.

Kohli has scored over 388 runs at Chepauk, with an average of over 29, and a strike rate of more than 111. Impressively, more than 308 of those runs have come against CSK, with an average of over 33 from ten meetings and a strike rate of over 113. Both of his fifties at Chepauk have come against CSK, demonstrating his superiority over this formidable team.

