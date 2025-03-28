CSK vs RCB: This was only RCB's second win in Chennai, with their first victory dating all the way back to IPL 2008.

The Chennai Super Kings lost their second IPL match by 50 runs to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk. CSK struggled to put runs on the board losing 7 wickets for just 99 runs. Despite MS Dhoni's brave effort in the final over, which included two sixes and a four, it was insufficient to turn the tide for CSK. Rachin Ravindra was CSK's outstanding performer, with 41 runs. After a rough start, the team never really got going, losing two wickets to Josh Hazlewood in the second over.

On the other side, RCB not only celebrated their first win at Chepauk against CSK since 2008, but they also made history with a 50-run victory, marking the largest margin of defeat for CSK at this venue. Rajat Patidar played crucial role for RCB, scoring 51 runs off 32 balls, and Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal also contributed significantly. Tim David scored a quick 22 not out off just 8 balls, including a sensational hat-trick of sixes to help RCB reach good total.

Noor Ahmad bowled well for CSK taking three wickets for 36 runs and Matheesha Pathirana added two more. Despite this defeat, CSK will look to recover and return stronger for their next match.