CSK vs RCB Pitch Report: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru will aim to end their 17-year losing streak at Chennai's Chepauk tonight. Let us find out deets about the ground and what important role it will play during the CSK vs RCB game.

Chennai MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report: It is a big day in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 today as two of the most popular teams are set to collide in Chennai. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match holds much importance to not only the home side but also to RCB, who will be looking to end the 17-year-old curse at Chepauk against the Super Kings. RCB has not been able to beat CSK at Chepauk since 2008, and this has created an unwanted record for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, RCB defeated CSK in their last league game in IPL 2024 and will look to end this dry run in Chennai tonight. So, it will be quite important for the sides to know about the pitch and decide their playing XI for the game accordingly. Let us find out details about the Chepauk pitch here.

CSK vs RCB MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium Pitch Report:​

The last match played at Chepauk was dominated by spinners when CSK defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) courtesy of bowlers like Noor Ahmad, Vignesh Puthur, and R Ashwin. The pitch in Chennai is expected to assist spinners again, which might make it difficult for RCB batters to put runs on board. On the other hand, CSK has some of the best batters against spin and with added home advantage, it is predicted to be an easy task for the Men in Yellow in Chennai against RCB. The team winning the toss will look to elect to field first as in the last five games, teams who opted to bowl first won the game four times.

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head at Chepauk

RCB's only victory against the Yellow Army at Chepauk came in 2008 when Rahul Dravid-led team defended a low total of 126 with the help of bowlers like Anil Kumble, Dale Steyn, and Praveen Kumar.

Total Matches played at Chepauk - 9

Chennai Super Kings - 8

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 1

Last Match - CSK won by 6 wickets in IPL 2024

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head Record in IPL

The overall record of the CSK vs RCB rivalry favours the Yellow Army as they have emerged victorious 21 times out of the 33 matches played between them.

Total Matches Played - 33

Chennai Super Kings - 21

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - 11

No Result - 1

Last Match - RCB won by 27 runs in IPL 2024.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar (C), Phil Salt (WK), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Swastik Chhikara, Josh Hazlewood, Liam Livingstone, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee, Lungi Ngidi.