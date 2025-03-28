This milestone was reached during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), when Dhoni stunned spectators with a fast 30 runs off only 16 balls.

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni has once again made his mark in the record books, becoming the highest run-scorer in the franchise's IPL history. He surpassed Suresh Raina's previous CSK record of 4687 runs, extending his total to 4699. This milestone was reached during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), when Dhoni stunned spectators with a fast 30 runs off only 16 balls.

Stepping up at a challenging moment, Dhoni showcased his classic strokeplay, reminding everyone of his glory days. He hit some impressive boundaries and thrilled the crowd with his powerful hitting, but unfortunately it was not enough to secure a win for his team. Despite his late surge, CSK ended up losing the match by 50 runs.

RCB set a challenging target after batting first, putting CSK on the back foot right away. The pursuit proved too difficult for CSK, who failed to build strong partnerships. While Dhoni's late-game fireworks added to the excitement, they did not change the outcome of the match.

Even though CSK was defeated, Dhoni's record-breaking performance is a standout moment. He has been the franchise's face since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, leading the team to several titles and establishing himself as one of cricket's finest finishers.

Regardless of the loss, CSK fans will definitely celebrate Dhoni's latest achievement, which cements his position as the franchise's most prolific batter.

