CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni joins Virat Kohli in exclusive 200 appearances club in IPL

MS Dhoni completed 200 IPL appearances in IPL for CSK

MS Dhoni has joined Virat Kohli in an exclusive 200 appearances club for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni, who was handed the captaincy once again recently, after Ravindra Jadeja relinquished the same, played in his 200th match for CSK in IPL.

While Dhoni has represented CSK 220 times, it includes appearances in the Champions League as well. On Wednesday, Dhoni joined Virat Kohli to become the only second player in IPL history to play 200 matches for a single franchise in IPL.

A special one for @msdhoni as he is all set to don the yellow jersey for the 200th time.#TATAIPL #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/9Zmt77fm4w — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2022

Only two players have played 200 matches in IPL for their respective franchises, as both Virat and Dhoni come face to face once again as CSK take on RCB at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

With both teams needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, fans can expect a fiesty encounter.

Talking about the match, CSK skipper Dhoni won the toss and he chose to bowl first. The 40-year-old made one change to his side as Mitchell Santner made way for Moeen Ali. RCB, led by Faf du Plessis were unchanged once again.

Here's how RCB and CSK are lining up today:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana