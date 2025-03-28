CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Make your Dream11 Fantasy Playing XI team for the epic showdown between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru and try your luck creating your own team for the upcoming match.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Match No. 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to be an epic showdown for cricket fans as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be facing each other at Chepauk tonight. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST, and the match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Both teams won their inaugural game of the season, CSK against Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The upcoming game is, without a shadow of a doubt, one to watch out for as it will feature many star players like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Phil Salt, and Liam Livingstone, among others. To make watching the CSK vs RCB match even more exciting, make your Fantasy Playing XI team ahead of the game and try your luck in online games.

CSK vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper - Phil Salt (VC), MS Dhoni

Batters - Virat Kohli, Rachin Ravindra (C)

All-Rounders - Ravindra Jadeja, Liam Livingstone, R Ashwin, Sam Curran

Bowlers - Josh Hazlewood, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad

CSK vs RCB: Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar (C), Phil Salt (WK), Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Devdutt Padikkal, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

CSK vs RCB: Head-to-head comparison

Chennai and Bengaluru have faced each other multiple times over the years. The last encounter between the two took place in the knockout stage, where RCB clinched the game by 27 runs, eliminating CSK.

In the total matches played at Chepauk between CSK and RCB, the home side has the upper hand as they have won 8 out of nine times against Bengaluru. The last time RCB won a game against CSK at Chepauk was in 2008 under the captainship of Rahul Dravid in a low-scoring game.

Overall, both teams have played 33 matches, out of which Chennai Super Kings have won 21 while Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to clinch the game just 11 times.