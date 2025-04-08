The former CSK skipper scored 27 runs in 12 balls, but Yash Thakur dismissed him.

CSK vs PBKS: Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs in their IPL match in Mullanpur. MS Dhoni walked in at No.5 after an 89-run stand between Shivam Dube and Devon Conway was broken by Lockie Ferguson, who dismissed the former on 42 off 27. The former CSK skipper scored 27 runs in 12 balls, but Yash Thakur dismissed him. Netizens have reacted to Dhoni's performance, some saying stop expecting from the 43-year-old player. One user wrote, "Entertaining but pointless innings from Dhoni. Comfortable win for Punjab Kings in the end. Fantastic batting by Priyansh and Shashank." Another said, "Whenever dhoni comes to bat csk loses" Check out the some tweets below:

Yeah he tried but it's high time people should just stop expecting Dhoni to win matches the same way he use to do once!!#MSDhoni #CSKvsPBKS #PBKSvsCSK pic.twitter.com/rbXvzzvzqZ — Asɪғ (@lucky_demon_) April 8, 2025

#CSKvsPBKS



MS Dhoni at Kharagpur Station after IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/CAbEzrzcib — CRICKET LOVER (@Cricket960215) April 8, 2025

#MSDhoniout. I hope Thala can see through the deep mess that #CSK is in. I see no ambition/interest/enthusiasm to review and revive their game. They seem so nonchalant. Such a we’ve given up attitude #PBKS #CSK

Team: We are on 9 on Points table

Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/WjbH7eLLIW — Archana Kadam aka Akka on FIRE (@auk_sanejourno) April 8, 2025

Entertaining but pointless innings from Dhoni. Comfortable win for Punjab Kings in the end. Fantastic batting by Priyansh and Shashank! — Achalesh R (@AchaleshRavi07) April 8, 2025

PBKS doing wonders.. Csk should retire dhoni — Gareebchacha (@gareebchacha) April 8, 2025

READ | Mary Kom heading for divorce with husband K Onler? Rumours say she is dating...