CRICKET
CSK vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 49 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.
The highly anticipated clash between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 is set to take place today, April 30th. The 49th match of this season will be held at theMA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk, with the action kicking off at 7:30 PM. CSK, under the leadership of the legendary MS Dhoni, has had a tough season with only 2 wins out of 9 matches, placing them at the bottom of the table in 10th position.
On the other hand, PBKS, captained by Shreyas Iyer, has fared better, securing 5 wins out of 9 matches and currently sitting at 5th place on the points table. One of their matches was abandoned due to rain.
A win for Punjab Kings in this match could propel them to the 2nd position on the table. For Chennai, a victory may not change their position, but an improvement in their Net Run Rate could see them surpass SRH and even RR to climb to the 9th or 8th spot.
The history between CSK and PBKS in the IPL dates back to 31 matches, with an even head-to-head record. Chennai has emerged victorious in 16 encounters, while Punjab has won 15 matches against them.
Match Details
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, 49th Match
Date & Time: Apr 30, 07:30 PM LOCAL
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Prabhsimran Singh
Batters: Shivam Dube, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Dewald Brevis (vice-captain)
All-Rounders: Marco Jansen, Ayush Mhatre
Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Matheesha Pathirana
CSK vs PBKS My Dream11 Team
MS Dhoni, Prabhsimran Singh (captain), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Marco Jansen, Noor Ahmad, Yuzvendra Chahal (vice-captain), Arshdeep Singh, Matheesha Pathirana
Predicted playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
