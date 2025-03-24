Vignesh Puthur had an impressive debut on March 23 against Chennai, taking three crucial wickets. Team owner Nita Ambani awarded him a special prize for his performance.

After an incredible bowling display against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Vignesh Puthur was honored with the Best Bowler award by Nita Ambani. This heartfelt moment truly showcased the Mumbai Indians' commitment to celebrating remarkable achievements.

Vignesh, who bowled 3/32 in his 4 overs while playing for the Mumbai Indians, put up a strong display. By capturing crucial wickets, such as those of Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, and CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, he played a crucial part.'

Ladies & gents, Vignesh Puthur! #MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai #TATAIPL #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/UsgyL2awwr — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 24, 2025

A gifted young bowler, Vignesh Puthur has regularly produced outstanding performances, such as his memorable display against CSK. He is a tremendous asset to the Mumbai Indians because of his ability to take wickets while controlling runs.

