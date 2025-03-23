He was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed during an IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma has now matched the record for the most ducks in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This happened when he was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed during the IPL 2025 match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

This unfortunate event marked Rohit's 18th duck in the league, putting him level with Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik. The former captain of the Mumbai Indians had a tough break, flicking the ball straight to Shivam Dube at midwicket in the very first over, resulting in a four-ball duck.

How's that for a start #CSK fans?



Khaleel Ahmed strikes twice in the powerplay with huge wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton



Updates https://t.co/QlMj4G6N5s#TATAIPL | #CSKvMI | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/jlAqdehRCq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2025

Rohit Sharma's disappointing dismissal has now placed him among the players with the most ducks in IPL history, a record he’ll definitely be eager to improve in the upcoming matches.

Most ducks in the IPL

18 - Rohit Sharma*

18 - Glenn Maxwell

18 - Dinesh Karthik

16 - Piyush Chawla

16 - Sunil Narine

Also read| SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Jofra Archer records worst bowling figures in IPL history as Sunrisers Hyderabad batters dismantle RR pacer