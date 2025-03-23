Mumbai Indians' Vignesh Puthur took three wickets in his debut match against Chennai Super Kings. Despite his performance, Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Chennai's captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra both shone brightly with impressive fifties, leading their team to a 4-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians. Vignesh Puthur made a splash in his debut for Mumbai, taking three key wickets, including the prized scalp of Gaikwad, who had just smashed the fastest 50 in IPL history in a mere 22 balls. Puthur kept the momentum going by quickly dismissing Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda.

Noor Ahmed was the star of the show for Chennai, tearing through the Mumbai middle order by taking out Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Namn Dhir, and Robin Minz. Deepak Chahar added some late fireworks with a brisk 29 off just 15 balls, helping MI finish their innings at 155/9. Khaleel Ahmed set the tone early for Chennai by sending Rohit Sharma back to the pavilion for a duck, making it a tough outing for Mumbai.

Gaikwad and Ravindra laid a strong foundation for Chennai as they chased down the target of 156 in their season opener against their arch-rivals MI at the Chepauk Stadium. Noor Ahmed's impressive four-wicket haul on his CSK debut kept MI to a modest score, while Deepak Chahar's late surge with the bat ensured they crossed the 150-run threshold.

Noor's outstanding performance on his debut for the Chennai Super Kings left the Mumbai Indians reeling during the middle overs. One of the match's highlights was his dismissal of MI captain Suryakumar Yadav, thanks to a lightning-quick stumping by MS Dhoni. Noor also took down Tilak Varma, who had looked comfortable before falling to the talented bowler. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were trying to steady MI's innings after a rocky start in the powerplay.

