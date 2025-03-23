CSK vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list, team news, and injury updates for match 3 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

On Sunday, Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the first El-Clasico of the IPL 2025. Two of the most successful teams in IPL history will face off. As they begin their IPL 2025 campaigns, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), who each have five titles, will play one other on Sunday night.

Leading CSK will be Ruturaj Gaikwad while MI will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav, stepping in for Hardik Pandya, who’s currently serving a ban for a slow over-rate violation from last season. Both teams have made some strategic changes to their rosters and are eager to start the season on a high note with a victory.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 3rd Match

Date & Time: Mar 23, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Injuries & Availability: CSK do not have any major injury concerns to report. However, Mumbai Indians will be missing two key players, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Bumrah is still recovering from a back injury he sustained during the New Year's Test in Sydney, while Pandya is serving a one-match ban for his team's overrate offenses from last season.

CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravi Ashwin

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs MI My Dream11 Team

Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matheesha Pathirana

Predicted playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult

