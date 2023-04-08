CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match live

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023 Live Streaming details

The 12th match of the highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is set to take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, April 8th. The Mumbai Indians (MI) will be facing off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in what promises to be an exciting and intense match.

Despite a rocky start to their IPL 2023 campaign, the Mumbai Indians are a team to be reckoned with. With star players such as Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma, the team is poised for a comeback and ready to deliver some big scores with the bat.

The Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are coming off a big win against the Lucknow Super Giants and are riding high on their momentum. Led by the legendary MS Dhoni, the team boasts a strong batting unit, but will need their bowlers to step up if they hope to secure a victory against the Mumbai Indians.

As two of the most successful IPL franchises go head-to-head, fans can expect a thrilling and nail-biting contest at the Wankhede.

Live Streaming Details

Where will the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match on TV?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indiansmatch can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Probable playing XIs

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani/Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan and Jofra Archer.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala/Maheesh Theekshana and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

READ| CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings