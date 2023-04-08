CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 12th game of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai suffered a devastating loss in their first game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where they posted a total of 171 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs while batting first. Despite the loss, Tilak Varma played a crucial role with the bat for Mumbai, scoring an impressive 84 runs off just 46 deliveries. Additionally, Nehal Wadhera, a Punjab lad, made 21 runs off 13 balls in his IPL debut. Unfortunately, MI's bowlers had little success as the Royal Challengers chased down the target in 16.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

On the other hand, the Super Kings lost their season opener against the Gujarat Titans but bounced back in their second game against the Lucknow Super Giants. Chennai posted a total of 217 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs while batting first. Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his fine form with the bat and scored his second half-century of the season. Devon Conway also displayed a fine batting performance, making 47 runs off 29 deliveries. Although the Super Giants had a great start to the chase, they lost their way in the middle and fell short of the target by 12 runs. Moeen Ali picked up four wickets for 26 runs in four overs and won the Player of the Match award.

As the two teams prepare to face off, it will be interesting to see how Mumbai bounces back from their previous loss and if Chennai can continue their winning momentum. The Wankhede Stadium is sure to be buzzing with excitement as fans eagerly await the outcome of this highly anticipated match.

Match Details

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 12

Date and Time: April 8th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (c), Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

CSK vs MI My dream11 team

Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali (c), Cameron Green (vc), Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

