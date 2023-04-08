CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Source: Twitter

MS Dhoni’s troop will be ready for the El-Clasico clash of the Indian Premier League as CSK will be up against Mumbai Indians in the 12th match of IPL 2023 in Wankhede Stadium at IST 7:30 pm. After losing to GT, the four times champions made a remarkable comeback and defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in a high scoring match. Skipper MS Dhoni’s cameos in both matches have raised the excitement level as he proved himself to be one of the best finishers of the game by scoring at the strike rate of 200 and 400 in the last over of both previous battles against GT and LSG, respectively. Ruturaj Gaikwad also proved to be very promising with his performance in both matches. With world best all-rounders in the team, CSK are favorites to win today's game.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand, have lost the only game they played so far against RCB by 8 wickets. With Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out from the entire season, Rohit Sharma’s side looks a little shaken in their bowling unit. Batters like Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav have to score tonight in order to give a tough fight to the four times champions. Both teams are lagging with their bowling units but the story can change when the rivals meet on the iconic cricket ground for the first time in the IPL 2023.

It is going to be one of the most exciting clashes of the IPL when the two most successful teams will encounter each other.

Match Details: CSK vs MI, IPL 2023, Match12

Date and Time: April 8, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Captain : Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice Captain: Moeen Ali

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

CSK vs MI My Dream 11 team

Ruturaj Gaikwad ©, Suryakumar Yadav, Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma,Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali (vc), Cameron Green, Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Predicted 11

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani/Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan and Jofra Archer.