CSK vs LSG Preview: Head-to-head stats, predicted Playing XI, pitch report, rain threat, and more

CSK vs LSG Preview: Take a look at a detailed preview of the high-voltage clash between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, including head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, and much more.

Chennai Super Kings, five-time IPL champions, are set to host Rishabh Pant and Co in Match No 53 on Sunday. The match will commence at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and is set ot be played at the iconic Chepauk. Both sides are desperate for a win to strengthen their Playoffs qualification hopes, as IPL 2026 enters its final phase of the league stage. As per the Points Table, CSK are in the 6th spot with 10 points and five wins, whereas LSG are sitting at the bottom of the charts with just 3 wins in 10 games.

Ahead of the day clash, here’s a look at the head-to-head record, predicted playing XI, pitch conditions, weather forecast, rain threat, and key players to watch.

CSK vs LSG: Head-to-Head records

Total Matches Played - 6

CSK Won - 2

LSG Won - 3

No Result - 1

CSK vs LSG: Match Details

Venue - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date and Time - May 10, 2026, 3:30 PM IST

Live Streaming - JioHotstar and Star Sports Network

Captains - Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) and Rishabh Pant (LSG)

CSK vs LSG: Predicted Playing XI

CSK - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj, and Gurjapneet Singh.

LSG - Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Prince Yadav, and George Linde,

CSK vs LSG: Pitch Report and Rain Threat

The surface at Chepauk has slowed down as the season progressed. While initial matches witnessed high-scoring games, recent ones have been low-to-mid scoring contests. Spinner can prove to be a match-winner in this clash, and batters could face difficulty in the second innings.

On the weather front, the sky in Chennai during the match time is expected to be cloudy and no rain is predicted in the day.

Key Players to Watch

Noor Ahmad - CSK's spinner could prove lethal on a spin-friendly pitch.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - CSK skipper has looked in excellent touch recently.

Mohammed Shami - LSG's star pacer can strike early with the new ball and trouble CSK batters.