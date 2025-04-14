Shaik Rasheed gained recognition after his crucial half-century in the U19 World Cup 2022 final, helping India win the title.

CSK batter Shaik Rasheed made his IPL debut during the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match at the Ekana Stadium on Monday. In his first IPL match, the 20-year-old made 27 runs on 19 balls. He has been a part of the CSK setup since IPL 2023. Rasheed was picked by CSK for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He gained recognition after his crucial half-century in the U19 World Cup 2022 final, helping India win the title. He was the vice-captain of India's squad for the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Moreover, a double century in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy just before the 2025 TATA IPL auction helped him earn a place in CSK’s squad again for IPL 2025.

Who is Shaik Rasheed?

Born in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, Shaik Rasheed made his first-class debut on 24 February 2022 for Andhra Pradesh against Services in the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy. Rasheed made his T20 debut on 16 October 2022 for Andhra Pradesh against Nagaland in the 2022–23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Andhra boy was part of the Indian team that won the U19 World Cup in 2022. He is a constant in the Andhra team. In 19 matches, he has scored 1204 runs at an average of 46.04. In 17 T20 matches, he has scored 352 runs at 29.33 and a strike rate of 127.07.

Moreover, LSG scored 166 for seven against CSK in the match. Skipper Rishabh Pant top-scored for LSG with 63 off 49 balls and brought up his fifty with a one-handed six over deep mid-wicket, while opener Mitchell Marsh made 30 in 25 deliveries. Brief scores: LSG: 166/7 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 63; Ravindra Jadeja 2/24).

