TATA IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings get KKR debut caps, fans eager for Jadeja-Dhoni combo

The new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has begun and the opening game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will see the Shreyas Iyer side bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Kolkata franchise had welcomed three debutants for KKR - Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings and their three overseas players will be Billings, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

As for CSK, Ravindra Jadeja will be having big shoes to fill as he has taken the place of MS Dhoni. As for their side, the Yellow Army are going with four foreign players - Devon Conway, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.