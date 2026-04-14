CSK vs KKR, Match 22 of IPL 2026: Dream11 Predictions, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will face three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders tonight at the iconic Chepauk. Ahead of the game, take a look at fantasy tips, possible Playing XI, and pitch report of the upcoming match.

Chennai Super Kings, five-time champions, will lock horns with 3-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, on April 14, at the iconic Chepauk. In the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), CSK have not displayed their up-to-the-mark performance so far. However, their newest member, Sanju Samson, slammed the first century of the season and took his side to their first win of IPL 2026 in four opening games. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at some key stats and possible Playing XIs for both sides.

CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 32

CSK Won - 20

KKR Won - 11

No Results - 1

CSK vs KKR: Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre (VC), Fin Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton (C), Dewald Brevis, Anshul Kamboj.

CSK vs KKR: Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, and Khaleel Ahmed. (Impact Player - MS Dhoni).

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, and Kartik Tyagi. (Impact Player - Vaibhav Arora)

CSK vs KKR: Pitch Report

The pitch at the iconic Chepauk is traditionally known for its slow and spin-friendly surface. The pitch is dry and slow, which offers good grip and turn for spinners, and as the match progresses, it tends to slow down further, making it difficult for the batters to play shots.

Statistically, the venue is a low-scoring one with an average first innings total around 160-170. However, in IPL 2026, in three out of four innings, the total has crossed the 200-run mark.