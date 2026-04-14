FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal breaks the internet with intense gym workout at 70

'Truth of developed India': Rahul Gandhi voices support for Noida workers' protest

How Naveen Budda Is Reimagining Credit Infrastructure for the Modern Workforce

Sopore unrest: Students protest turns violent after allegation of harassment by teacher; 8 arrested

CSK vs KKR, Match 22 of IPL 2026: Dream11 Predictions, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more

'Dhurandhar Monday ko baith jaayegi': Kunal Kohli reveals nobody in Bollywood supported Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film

Who is Samrat Choudhary? Why was non-RSS leader elected as Bihar's first BJP CM?

Will MS Dhoni finally return to action tonight against KKR? Big update on CSK legend ahead of Chepauk clash

Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM after 20 years in power; Who will succeed him?

When Lata Mangeshkar talked about Asha Bhosle's abusive marriage with Ganpatrao Bhosle: 'She suffered a lot during those years'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal breaks the internet with intense gym workout at 70

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal breaks the internet with intense gym workout

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav

How Naveen Budda Is Reimagining Credit Infrastructure for the Modern Workforce

How Naveen Budda Is Reimagining Credit Infrastructure for the Modern Workforce

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth

Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most

Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where

HomeCricket

CRICKET

CSK vs KKR, Match 22 of IPL 2026: Dream11 Predictions, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will face three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders tonight at the iconic Chepauk. Ahead of the game, take a look at fantasy tips, possible Playing XI, and pitch report of the upcoming match.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 05:05 PM IST

CSK vs KKR, Match 22 of IPL 2026: Dream11 Predictions, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more
CSK vs KKR, Match No 22 of IPL 2026, will be played at Chepauk tonight
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chennai Super Kings, five-time champions, will lock horns with 3-time champions, Kolkata Knight Riders, on April 14, at the iconic Chepauk. In the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), CSK have not displayed their up-to-the-mark performance so far. However, their newest member, Sanju Samson, slammed the first century of the season and took his side to their first win of IPL 2026 in four opening games. Ahead of the high-voltage game, let us take a look at some key stats and possible Playing XIs for both sides.

 

CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head records

 

Total Matches Played - 32

CSK Won - 20

KKR Won - 11

No Results - 1

 

CSK vs KKR: Dream11 Team

 

Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Mhatre (VC), Fin Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Jamie Overton (C), Dewald Brevis, Anshul Kamboj.

 

CSK vs KKR: Predicted Playing XI

 

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, and Khaleel Ahmed. (Impact Player - MS Dhoni).

 

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, and Kartik Tyagi. (Impact Player - Vaibhav Arora)

 

CSK vs KKR: Pitch Report

 

The pitch at the iconic Chepauk is traditionally known for its slow and spin-friendly surface. The pitch is dry and slow, which offers good grip and turn for spinners, and as the match progresses, it tends to slow down further, making it difficult for the batters to play shots.

 

Statistically, the venue is a low-scoring one with an average first innings total around 160-170. However, in IPL 2026, in three out of four innings, the total has crossed the 200-run mark.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal breaks the internet with intense gym workout at 70
Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal breaks the internet with intense gym workout
'Truth of developed India': Rahul Gandhi voices support for Noida workers' protest
'Truth of developed India': Rahul Gandhi backs Noida workers' protest
How Naveen Budda Is Reimagining Credit Infrastructure for the Modern Workforce
How Naveen Budda Is Reimagining Credit Infrastructure for the Modern Workforce
Sopore unrest: Students protest turns violent after allegation of harassment by teacher; 8 arrested
Sopore unrest: Students protest turns violent after allegation of harassment by
CSK vs KKR, Match 22 of IPL 2026: Dream11 Predictions, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more
CSK vs KKR: Dream11 Predictions, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on first ball in IPL 2026; know his family, education and net worth
Who is Praful Hinge? Kavya Maran's SRH player, who knocked RR star Vaibhav
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most expensive car?
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani: Who among Ambanis owns the most
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where legendary singer used to live with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle
Asha Bhosle demise: Step inside Rs 20 crore luxurious house 'Prabhukunj' where
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go viral; her premium watch, worth Rs 35 lakh adds glamour
IPL 2026: Anushka Sharma’s stylish looks at RCB vs SRH, CSK and MI matches go
In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collection, trophies, and more
In Pics | Samay Raina's sea-facing, 90s style Mumbai home: Massive games collect
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement