CSK vs KKR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 25 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

The upcoming 25th match of IPL 2025 will feature a highly anticipated clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In their last outing, Kolkata Knight Riders faced a narrow defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, falling short by just four runs in a thrilling chase. Despite their valiant effort to chase down LSG's total of 238 runs, KKR currently sits in sixth place on the points table with two wins and three losses from five matches.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings have encountered significant challenges in the current season. Following a recent loss to Punjab Kings, CSK finds themselves in the ninth position on the points table with only one win and four losses in five matches. The upcoming match between these two teams is expected to be a closely contested battle.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 25th Match

Date & Time: Apr 11, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway,

Batters: Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ramandeep Singh

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK vs KKR My Dream11 Team

Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Varun Chakravarthy, Khaleel Ahmed

Predicted playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

ALSO READ| MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain: A look at his captaincy stats with Chennai Super Kings in IPL