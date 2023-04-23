CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023, Dream 11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be playing their 7th match of the IPL 2023 as Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to host the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League on Sunday (April 23) at 7:30 pm in the Eden Garden. MS Dhoni’s side is looking good in this tournament with 8 points in 6 matches. With back to back 2 wins the yellow army has a chance to top the table tonight. Coming right after defeating RCB and SRH, CSK will be pumped up to face KKR in their home ground. All-rounder Ben Stokes’ presence is still doubtful as the 31-years-old needs a little more time to recover from his knee injury. Fans would be hoping to see some MSD fireworks, both with bat and behind the stumps.



KKR on the other hand, lost their last match against DC, who registered their maiden victory of the IPL 2023. Nitish Rana’s side slipped to the 8th position in the points table after the loss. After a good start to the tournament Shah Rukh Khan’s team have three back-to-back losses against SRH, MI and DC respectively. Suyash Sharma who debuted this year against RCB in the same ground might be brought back in the playing 11 for tonight’s game against Chennai.

Kolkata will be looking for a win to regain their winning momentum whereas CSK will want to lead the points table. With Chennai being favorites between the two sides, It will be interesting to see who comes out victorious in tonight’s game.

Match Details: CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023, Match 33

Date and Time: April 23, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway



Batters: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dubey, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Sunil Narine,Varun Chakaravarthy

CSK vs KKR, My Dream 11 team

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad ©, Shivam Dubey, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Sunil Narine,Varun Chakaravarthy



CSK vs KKR Probable XIs



CSK (Probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu/Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

KKR (Probable XI): Nitish Rana (C), Jason Roy, Litton Das (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy