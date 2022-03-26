CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live in India

Defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the tournament opener on Saturday. While Ravindra Jadeja will lead CSK, Shreyas Iyer will be seen leading out KKR.

Both sides will be hoping to kick-start their respective campaigns on a winning note. CSK will be without the likes of Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius and Deepak Chahar but will hope that Ravindra Jadeja can usher in a new era, and lead the side to their record-equalling fifth IPL title.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer's new-look KKR side will miss the likes of Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins for the first five games. The two-time IPL champs will hope to better their record against the Yellow Army, having won just 8 of their 27 matches against CSK.

The Chennai-based franchise, have won 18 games in contrast, and are on a winning run of 3 games against KKR.

Here is all you need to know about Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on March 26 (Saturday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders​ in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(C), MS Dhoni(WK), Dwayne-Bravo, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Subranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Bhagath Varma, Narayan Jagadeesan(WK), Deepak Chahar, C Hari Nishanth, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet- Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(WK), Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson(WK), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Aman Khan, Rasikh Salam, Ramesh Kumar, Ashok Sharma, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee