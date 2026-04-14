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Centre proposes Constitutional Amendment to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850, Opposition expresses concerns

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Centre proposes Constitutional Amendment to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850, Opposition expresses concerns

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CSK vs KKR Highlights: Noor Ahmad stars with 3 wickets as Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights: Chennai Super Kings registered their second victory of the season after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders comfortably by 32 runs at Chepauk.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 11:43 PM IST

CSK vs KKR Highlights: Noor Ahmad stars with 3 wickets as Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs at Chepauk
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Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights: The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side defeated Ajinkya Rahane and Co by 32 runs to register their second victory of the IPL 2026. Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein's economical bowling in the middle overs decimated Kolkata's plans in the 193-run chase. With this win, Chennai Super Kings jumped one spot in the Points Table, reaching 8th position. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders remained at the bottom of the Standings.

Toss

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad flicked the Toss coin, but it landed in KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane's favour. Kolkata chose to bowl first against the home side.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

First Innings

CSK opener Sanju Samson opened the innings with three boundaries in the first three balls of the match. However, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad returned back to the dugout early at a cheap score of 7. Later, Ayush Mhatre blasted KKR bowlers and scored 38 off just 17 balls before becoming prey to Vaibhav Arora on the last ball of the Powerplay. Later, Samson and Dewald Brevis built a strong partnership for the third wicket and added nearly 40 runs to the scoreboard. After this, Brevis and Sarfaraz Khan led the charge, but it also ended in the 16th and 17th over with their dismissals.

In the end, CSK managed to post 192/5 in 20 overs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

Second Innings

Chasing 193, Kolkata lost power hitters like Finn Allen and Sunil Narine within the Powerplay. After this, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ajinkya Rahane added a few runs on the scoreboard, but Akeal Hosein struck in the 10th over, removing the former at 27. The 11th over was handed to Noor Ahmad, and he removed Ajinkya and Cameron Green in the last two balls, almost ending hopes for Kolkata.

In his next over, Noor scalped Rinku Singh's wicket, putting the final nail in KKR's coffin. In the end, Kolkata lost the match by 32 runs and remained the only team in the tournament so far without a win.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

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