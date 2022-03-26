CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2022

Finally, after a long wait, the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is back. The first game itself, promises to be an epic clash as last season's finalists Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK vs KKR game promises to be the perfect way to kick-start things in IPL 2022.

While the Chennai Super Kings will be led by Ravindra Jadeja, Kolkata Knight Riders will also see a new skipper Shreyas Iyer take charge. While CSK opted to retain four players, namely Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore), they were also able to sign some of their former players like Dwayne Bravo (Rs 4.40 crore) and Ambati Rayudu (Rs 6.75 crore).

On the other hand, KKR also retained the likes of Andre Russell (Rs 12 Crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 Crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 Crore), and Sunil Narine (Rs 6 Crore), while they spent heavily to capture Shreyas Iyer (12.25 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 7.25 Crore), and Nitish Rana (Rs 8 Crore).

With the tournament opener slated to be held in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, both teams will hope to kick things off with a win and put some points on the board.

Dream11 Prediction – CSK vs KKR – IPL 2022

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ambati Rayudu

All-rounders: Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell (vc), Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan

CSK vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Mohammad Nabi, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav

CSK vs KKR My Dream11 Playing XI

Sam Billings (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell (vc), Venkatesh Iyer, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Chris Jordan

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, March 26, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(C), MS Dhoni(WK), Dwayne-Bravo, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, Subranshu Senapati, Adam Milne, Bhagath Varma, Narayan Jagadeesan(WK), Deepak Chahar, C Hari Nishanth, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet- Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(WK), Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Sheldon Jackson(WK), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Aman Khan, Rasikh Salam, Ramesh Kumar, Ashok Sharma, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Tim Southee