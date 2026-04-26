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CSK vs GT: Sanju Samson goes past Suresh Raina, emulates AB de Villiers with historic IPL feat

Sanju Samson created history in the Indian Premier League as the Chennai Super Kings star went past Suresh Raina and emulated AB de Villiers with a remarkable milestone. The achievement added another major record to Samson’s IPL career and placed him among the league’s elite performers.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 26, 2026, 06:01 PM IST

CSK vs GT: Sanju Samson goes past Suresh Raina, emulates AB de Villiers with historic IPL feat
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Sanju Samson made history at the Chepauk on Sunday, even though his bat didn’t quite fire. Setting target against the Gujarat Titans, Samson managed just 11 runs off 15 balls. Kagiso Rabada sent him back early, and the Super Kings’ top order looked shaky, losing three wickets in the powerplay.

But here’s the thing: even on a quiet night, Samson broke Suresh Raina’s long-standing record. By the time he walked back, he had reached 5000 runs in the IPL. That’s a serious number. He’s only the tenth player to cross that mark in the league’s 19-season history, and he did it faster than any Indian in terms of balls faced—just 3,555 deliveries. Only AB de Villiers and David Warner got there quicker. Raina took 3,620 balls; Samson beat him to it.

This milestone came right after a spectacular century against Mumbai at the Wankhede, where Samson led the Super Kings to a mammoth win over their biggest rivals. That ton was his second this season for his new team.

Look at the numbers—Samson’s in elite company. He’s the seventh fastest to 5,000 runs by innings played, clocking in at 180. For context, KL Rahul did it in 130, while big names like Rohit Sharma and Dhoni took 187 and 202, respectively.

And there’s more. Samson now has the highest strike rate—140.59—among all Indian players with over 5,000 IPL runs. Only AB de Villiers, who’s known for his explosive game, has a better overall strike rate at this milestone. The list? De Villiers leads at 151.68, followed by Samson, then David Warner, KL Rahul, and MS Dhoni.

Thinking back, Samson’s IPL journey started with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012, but he really made his name with the Rajasthan Royals. He played 149 matches for them, racked up more than 4,000 runs, and hit two centuries. There was also a brief stint at Delhi, where he added another century. Now, with the Super Kings, he’s scoring at a blistering pace and already has two hundreds in eight games for them.

In a league packed with stars, Samson keeps showing why his name belongs among the very best. Even on an off-night, he’s still breaking records.

Also read| 'When will Mumbai axe Hardik Pandya?': PAK star calls for MI leadership change, backs Suryakumar Yadav as captain

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