Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

CSK vs GT: Ruturaj Gaikwad strikes 50, netizens credit Virat Kohli for helping him

Ruturaj Gaikwad had failed to notch a big score so far in IPL 2022, however, he scored a fifty vs CSK, netizens credited Virat Kohli for his advice.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

CSK vs GT: Ruturaj Gaikwad strikes 50, netizens credit Virat Kohli for helping him
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli having a chat after CSK vs RCB match

In the previous match for Chennai Super Kings, they were able to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore and open their account in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had been struggling for runs, was seen chatting with Virat Kohli. 

After Ruturaj scored a half-century against Gujarat Titans at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday, netizens were quick to credit Kohli for his words of wisdom, which in the opinion of the Twitterverse, helped the CSK youngster banish his blues. 

Having won the IPL's orange cap in 2021, Gaikwad suffered from terrible form since the start of this season, failing to notch a single big score for his side. 

READ| CSK vs GT: Hardik Pandya catches up with his 'main man' MS Dhoni, pics go viral

Subsequently, Chennai Super Kings had also failed to win a single game in IPL 2022 before they finally got the better of RCB a few days ago. The pair of Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad were snapped having a chat with each other, and as soon as Gaikwad redeemed himself against GT, netizens started to praise Kohli for helping the youngster. 

Here's how netizens reacted:

Ruturaj managed to score 73 off 48 balls to help CSK get off to a good start, but they lost wickets at regular intervals after having been sent out to bat first, as GT's Rashid Khan won the toss and chose to bowl. 

READ| Revealed: Why Hardik Pandya isn't playing for GT against CSK?

CSK managed to score 169/5 in their respective 20 overs, after Ambati Rayudu (46 off 31) and Ravindra Jadeja (22 off 12) continued the assault after Ruturaj's departure. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.