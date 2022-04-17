CSK vs GT: Rashid Khan, David Miller help GT beat CSK by 3 wickets in thrilling match

Rashid Khan and David Miller's heroics helped GT beat CSK by 3 wickets

Rashid Khan (40 off 21) and David Miller's unbeaten (94 of 51) knock helped Gujarat Titans edge Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets on Sunday at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Gujarat Titans scored 62 runs in the last four overs, thanks to late hitting from Rashid and Miller which turned the tide in their favour.

Invited to bat, CSK posted 169 for five, riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 48-ball 73 and Ambati Ruyudu's 46 off 31 balls.

After having struggled in IPL 2022 season so far, Gaikwad found his groove on Sunday, helping his side to a fight-worthy total, wherein he was ably supported by skipper Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 22-run knock.

In reply, David Miller smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 94, while stand-in skipper Rashid Khan slammed a 21-ball 40 as GT chased down the total with one ball to spare.

In the absence of skipper Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans got off to a shaky start, losing Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill early on, and they were reeling at 87/5 after 12.4 overs, when stand-in skipper Rashid Khan joined David Miller in the centre to swing the tie in his side's favour.

Rashid even stuck four consecutive boundaries off Chris Jordan's 18th over, which left CSK fearing the worst. The match nearly turned on its head, as Dwayne Bravo appeared to have turned it around for his side, dismissing Khan and his replacement Alzarri Joseph on consecutive deliveries.

But Miller kept his calm to lead his side to their fifth win in IPL 2022, which would take GT to the top of the table.

Earlier, Gaikwad returned to form with a scintillating inning, which was studded with five sixes and as many fours, while Rayudu had four hits to the fence and two maximums.

For GT, Alzarri Joseph (2/34) took two wickets, while Mohammed Shami (1/20) and Yash Dayal (1/40) claimed one each

With inputs from PTI