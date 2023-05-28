CSK vs GT IPL final: Designer of IPL 2023 trophy has strong Mukesh Ambani connection; know its whopping price

CSK vs GT IPL final: Designer of IPL 2023 trophy has strong Mukesh Ambani connection

IPL teams Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will face each other in the IPL 2023 final match, which is expected to be packed with punches. After the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final match, only one team will lift the stellar gold IPL trophy tonight.

MS Dhoni’s CSK and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans are both filled with strong players and an exciting batting lineup, which is why the IPL 2023 final is expected to be historic. Only one team will be lifting the unique IPL trophy tonight, which has an interesting story behind it.

The shiny golden IPL trophy, which has slight modifications every year, was made by a jeweler and costs a whopping price. While the original trophy is kept with the BCCI, a replica of the same is given to the winning team every year.

The golden IPL 2023 trophy has been made by a jewellery company called Orra, which is owned by the diamond company Rosy Blue. It is interesting to know that Rosy Blue India has a strong connection with Mukesh Ambani, mostly because of his daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta.

Orra and Rosy Blue India are headed by Russell Mehta, who is the father of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta. Shloka Mehta got married to Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani in 2019, and the couple has a son together.

Further, the IPL trophy is made out of a blend of metals – primarily gold and silver. The cup weighs around 4 kgs and has multiple diamonds encrusted on it, along with the name of the winning team in the tournament each year.

While the price of the IPL 2023 trophy has not been revealed, it has been estimated at around Rs 50 lakh. The IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT is tonight at 7:30 pm, and one of the teams will lift the trophy.

