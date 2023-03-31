CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan star as Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets

IPL 2023: GT defeated CSK by 5 wickets in opening encounter

In the opening match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans secured a thrilling victory over Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets.

Shubman Gill's exceptional performance was the highlight of the match, as he anchored the 179-run chase with a superb knock. Gill's impressive score of 63 off only 36 balls was aided by six fours and three sixes.

CSK made a remarkable comeback after dismissing Gill for 92 off 50, but thanks to the efforts of Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan, who took them over the finish line in the last over. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the backbone of the CSK innings, leading them to a score of 178/7 in 20 overs while wickets fell at the other end.

Gaikwad raced to his half-century in just 23 balls, smashing six sixes in the first 10 overs. However, CSK lost momentum after the 12th over, and Gaikwad's valiant effort ended when he perished for 82 off 50. Captain MS Dhoni then hit a six and a four in the last over to take CSK close to 180.

Alzarri Joseph led the way in helping GT pull things back in the overs, with CSK looking set to score over 200 runs. Mohammed Shami struck early with the wicket of Devon Conway, but Gaikwad and Moeen Ali then helped CSK dominate the powerplay. Moeen fell to Rashid Khan in the last over of the powerplay, and Ben Stokes looked good for the time he was there before falling to Rashid early.

