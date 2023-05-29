CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 final: Who will take the IPL trophy if rains continue to lash Narendra Modi Stadium?

IPL 2023 final CSK vs GT match tonight (File photo)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was expected to come to an end on May 28 evening but heavy rains in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad pushed the IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans by one day, set to take place tonight, May 29.

The CSK vs GT IPL 2023 finals have been pushed to Reserve Day, May 29, due to the heavy rains flooding the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, leading to puddles on the pitch. However, weather agencies have forecasted rains in the city for today as well.

As it continues to pour in Ahmedabad, IPL fans remain confused as to what will happen if the IPL 2023 final match cannot take place today as well. In such a case, who will be taking the IPL 2023 trophy and cash prize – Chennai Super Kings or Gujarat Titans?

CSK vs GT IPL final: Who will take the trophy in case of rain?

While it may seem unfair to decide the winner of the IPL 2023, in case of rainfall on the Reserve Day in Ahmedabad, it has been decided that the Gujarat Titans – led by Hardik Pandya – will be lifting the trophy, simply because of the point system.

Hardik Pandya’s team GT has been deemed as the most consistent team of IPL 2023, winning 10 out of the total 14 league stage matches it played. According to the IPL points table, Gujarat Titans currently lead to board with 20 points.

MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, however, won 8 matches out of the total 10 league stage matches it played, with total of 17 points on the IPL points table, lagging behind GT with just 3 points. This means that GT currently has the upper hand over CSK, likely to lift the IPL 2023 trophy if the rains continue to lash the city.

In the opening CSK vs GT game of IPL 2023, Pandya’s Gujarat franchise won with a 5-wicket lead, while during the first IPL qualified, Chennai reserved its place in the IPL 2023 finals by taking over GT by defending a target of 173.

