CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final: Shubman Gill survives a scare as Deepak Chahar drops a crucial catch

The dropped catch proved to be a stroke of luck for Shubman Gill, as he escaped what could have been an early dismissal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:05 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The highly anticipated IPL 2023 Finals between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) witnessed a crucial moment that left fans astonished. Tushar Deshpande delivered a delivery to Shubman Gill, resulting in a potential catch opportunity for CSK. However, what seemed like a routine catch turned into a missed opportunity, leaving the CSK team and their supporters disappointed.

Gill flicked the ball uppishly after receiving a fuller-than-a-length delivery on his pads. The fielder stationed at backward square, Chahar, had been strategically placed by CSK captain Dhoni, seemingly in the perfect position to complete the catch. 

However, to everyone's disbelief, Chahar failed to hold on to the catch, dropping it despite it being a regulation chance. The fact that it was Shubman Gill, a prominent batsman, only added to the disappointment of the CSK team and their supporters.

The dropped catch proved to be a stroke of luck for Shubman Gill, as he escaped what could have been an early dismissal. Such moments can often change the course of a match, and both teams are aware of the significance of missed opportunities in high-stakes encounters like the IPL finals.

