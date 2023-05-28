CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Gujarat vs Chennai summit clash moved to reserve day after heavy rain in Ahmedabad

Image Source: Twitter

On May 28, cricket enthusiasts were left disappointed as the much-awaited 2023 IPL Final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad, but the city was plagued by continuous rainfall. The downpour began even before the toss, and persisted throughout the day, leaving the fate of the match uncertain.

Despite a brief respite from the rain at around 9:00 P.M., players and coaches from both teams made their way onto the field, accompanied by umpires and match referees, to assess the feasibility of restarting the game. However, within a matter of minutes, the heavens opened up once again, causing further delays.

The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.



Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact. #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/d3DrPVrIVD May 28, 2023

With the incessant rainfall and even hailstorms, the match has been postponed to the reserve day, which falls on May 29. This unfortunate turn of events has left cricket fans across the country disheartened, as they eagerly await the outcome of this highly anticipated match.

It is indeed a pity that the weather has played spoilsport on what was supposed to be a thrilling and exciting day for cricket lovers. However, we can only hope that the reserve day brings with it better weather and a riveting match that lives up to the expectations of fans and players alike.

