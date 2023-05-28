Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Gujarat vs Chennai summit clash moved to reserve day after heavy rain in Ahmedabad

With the incessant rainfall and even hailstorms, the match has been postponed to the reserve day, which falls on May 29.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Gujarat vs Chennai summit clash moved to reserve day after heavy rain in Ahmedabad
Image Source: Twitter

On May 28, cricket enthusiasts were left disappointed as the much-awaited 2023 IPL Final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad, but the city was plagued by continuous rainfall. The downpour began even before the toss, and persisted throughout the day, leaving the fate of the match uncertain.

Despite a brief respite from the rain at around 9:00 P.M., players and coaches from both teams made their way onto the field, accompanied by umpires and match referees, to assess the feasibility of restarting the game. However, within a matter of minutes, the heavens opened up once again, causing further delays.

With the incessant rainfall and even hailstorms, the match has been postponed to the reserve day, which falls on May 29. This unfortunate turn of events has left cricket fans across the country disheartened, as they eagerly await the outcome of this highly anticipated match.

It is indeed a pity that the weather has played spoilsport on what was supposed to be a thrilling and exciting day for cricket lovers. However, we can only hope that the reserve day brings with it better weather and a riveting match that lives up to the expectations of fans and players alike.

READ| IPL 2023 final: Why Gujarat Titans will be declared winner if GT vs CSK match gets washed out

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
Mangoes in India with health benefits: Devour 8 types of 'aam' this summer from langda to dasheri
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express to be launched on May 29: Check timings, stops, route details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.