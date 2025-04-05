CSK vs DC Match Report: Match No. 17 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals was no short of entertainment. Despite the game being played at CSK's home ground, DC dominated from start to end, be it in their batting or bowling and breached the Chepauk fortress after 15 years.

CSK vs DC Match Report: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is getting exciting with each match. Game No. 17 was played between the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings and the unbeaten team of Delhi Capitals at the iconic Chepauk. Ahead of the game, DC currently stand in the second spot with 4 points and +1.320 NRR, whereas CSK is in the 8th position with 2 points and -0.771 NRR at the Points Table. With this win, DC has now jumped another spot and is at the top of the table with three consecutive wins and 6 points. Check out what happened in the CSK vs DC game.

Toss

Ruturaj Gaikwad surprised everyone when he walked out for the toss as several reports earlier claimed that he might miss the game due to elbow injury, he suffered during practice session. He flipped the coin but DC skipper won the toss and elected to bat first against the Yellow Army.

First Innings

Delhi Capitals' openers KL Rahul and Jake Fraser-McGurk came out to bat, but Fraser lost his wicket in the first over to Khaleel Ahmed. However, Rahul and Abishek Porel's 2nd wicket partnership helped DC put a decent total on board till the 7th over when Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Porel. Despite wickets kept falling from the other side, KL Rahul scored runs and completed his 50 in just 33 balls. In the 20th over, CSK castled two wickets and restricted DC to 183. Some experts even criticised the CSK skipper for not utilising three spinning options completely, with which DC could have been stopped a little earlier.

Second Innings

Chasing 184, CSK openers in form, Rachin Ravindra, and returning Devon Conway came out to bat. However, CSK's top-order batters struggled from the first over; three of them even returned to the pavilion in the Powerplay. CSK failed to build up any partnership, and it all came down to MS Dhoni and Vijay Shankar in the end. However, with a stellar show from the ball, DC suffocated CSK batters and clinched the game by 25 runs, breaching the Chepauk fortress after 15 years.

Updated Points Table

Delhi Capitals (DC) - 6 points with +1.257 NRR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 4 points with +1.485 NRR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 4 points with +1.149 NRR

Gujarat Titans (GT) - 4 points with +0.807 NRR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 4 points with +0.070 NRR

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 4 points with +0.048 NRR

Mumbai Indians (MI) - 2 points with +0.108 NRR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 2 points with -0.891 NRR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 2 points with -1.112 NRR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 2 points with -1.612 NRR