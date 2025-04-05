The Super Kings have put the 43-year-old's position on the spot following his inability to secure wins for the five-time champions in their recent two matches.

People are talking a lot about whether Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni might retire after the IPL 2025 game against the Delhi Capitals on April 5th, Saturday at the Chepauk. Many folks on social media have spotted Dhoni's parents at the stadium making them think he could use this big moment to say he's hanging up his boots.

The 43-year-old's game with the Super Kings has come under a lot of heat since he couldn't get the five-time champs to win their last two matches. Dhoni got a lot of flak for coming in late during the 50-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk. He stepped up to bat when the team had pretty much no chance left to win.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has an impressive record as a captain in IPL matches, leading the Super Kings to victory on five occasions and two Champions League titles. At 43 years old, he holds the distinction of being the only captain in IPL history with over 100 wins and the most experienced skipper with 226 games under his belt.

MS Dhoni took to the pitch for 267 matches in the Indian Premier League. During those appearances, he swung his bat in 232 innings and racked up 5,289 runs. His batting prowess showed in an impressive average of 39.18 and a swift strike rate of 137.70.

The superstar of Chennai Super Kings graced the field in 237 of those epic showdowns. A master with the bat, he amassed 4,715 runs. Dhoni's skill shone through a solid batting average of 40.30 and a quick-fire strike rate of 139.46.

Talking about the match, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss against the Super Kings and chose to bat first in hopes of securing a third consecutive win on Saturday. Both teams made changes to their lineups, with Delhi bringing in Sameer Rizvi in place of the unavailable Faf du Plessis. The hosts, on the other hand, replaced Devon Conway with Jamie Overton and Mukesh Choudhary with Rahul Tripathi.

