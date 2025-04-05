He scored a fifty in just 33 balls against the Super Kings, putting him in a prestigious group of T20 batters.

DC's star opener, KL Rahul, has made a remarkable comeback in the ongoing season of the IPL. He has been consistently scoring runs and maintaining his exceptional form, especially against the Chennai-based franchise. Although he missed their tournament opener due to the birth of his first child, he quickly returned to the side before their match against SRH.

Rahul demonstrated his value and validated DC's team management's belief in him throughout the match against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team. Against the hosts, he had an outstanding innings, reaching a half-century off just 33 balls. In addition to securing a win for his team, this accomplishment placed him among Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on an elite T20 list.

This was Rahul's sixth half-century against the Chennai-based franchise in the IPL. He now holds the record for the fourth most runs scored against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side, placing him in an exclusive list with team India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who has also achieved the same feat against them.

David Warner, the former DC batter, is leading the pack with over 10 half-centuries against CSK. Meanwhile, Faf Du Plessis has been sidelined from the current match due to a minor injury, which opened the door for KL Rahul to step up. He took full advantage of the opportunity, playing some fantastic and aggressive cricket, really putting the CSK bowlers under pressure.

Players with most 50-plus scores vs CSK

David Warner - 9

Virat Kohli - 9

Shikhar Dhawan - 8

Gautam Gambhir - 6

KL Rahul* - 6

