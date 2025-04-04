CSK vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list, team news, and injury updates for match 17 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

The 17th match of the Indian Premier League is set to feature the Chennai Super Kings going head-to-head with the Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Delhi Capitals have kicked off the season on a high note, winning both of their matches so far. Their recent six-wicket victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad really highlighted their strong team dynamics. They’re eager to keep that winning momentum going and are definitely a team to watch out for.

The Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have had a rather difficult start, winning only one of their three games and losing two. They are in a difficult situation as a result of their most recent loss against the Rajasthan Royals. However, they will be hoping to improve and put up a strong show with the support of the home fans.

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 17th Match

Date & Time: Apr 05, 03:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul, MS Dhoni

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Rachin Ravindra (c)

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (vc), Kuldeep Yadav, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad

CSK vs DC My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Rachin Ravindra, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Noor Ahmad

Predicted playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

