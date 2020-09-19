CSK v MI - Ambati Rayudu hits 19th IPL fifty, CSK on top

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ambati Rayudu smashed a 33-ball 50 in the side's opening match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 19). Rayudu came in to bat during a very delicate moment of the match after CSK had lost both Shane Watson and Murali Vijay in the first two overs on the chase.

This is also Rayudu's 19th half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Indian batsman also formed a formidable 50-run partnership with Faf du Plessis.

Earlier in the day, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians went on to post a respectable total of 162 runs with the loss of 9 wickets. On the chase, CSK lost their opener, Shane Watson, in the first over as Tent Boult struck for MI.

Right after, James Pattinson sent Vijay back to the dressing via LWB with excellent delivery.

CSK playing 11 - Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi

MI playing 11 - Quinton de Kock (W), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah